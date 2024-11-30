Salman Khan schooled Shilpa Shirodkar, and called out her doubtful equation with Karan Veer Mehra. He even questioned Karan for being 'too nice' in the house.

Salman Khan returns to host Weekend Ka Vaar, and drops some harsh truth bombs on housemates. One of the biggest highlights of the week was Shilpa Shirodkar choosing Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh over Karan Veer Mehra and Edin Rose. During the Time God task, Shilpa who claims to be a good friend of Karan, ditched him and made Eisha Singh the new Time God.

In the WKV episode, Salman calls out Shilpa's bond with Karan. The host clearly says that this is the second instance where she ditched Karan, leaving him and the audience puzzled. Khan says that her equation with Mehra isn't true or loyal as compared to Avinash-Vivian or Eisha-Avinash. Salman says that it seems like even Karan had enough of Shilpa's dubious nature. Karan admits the same and confesses that even he feels that Shilpa's friendship isn't true.

However, Salman later even calls out Karan for being 'too nice', trying hard to be in the good books of Vivian and Avinash. Not only Karan, but even Shilpa gets the same tag of being a devi, playing safe and keeping others in her favour. Salman mocks them saying ki they have turned Bigg Boss into Ghar Ek Mandir.

On Friday, Bigg Boss announced a surprise eviction among the wildcard contestants. The Taskmaster called Edin Rose, Aditi Mistry, and Yamini Malhotra to the activity area, and instructed housemates to pick one of them who had made a true bond in the house. A majority of housemates voted for Edin Rose, followed by three votes to Yamini. However, Aditi got zero votes, leading to her eviction from the show.

Apart from Aditi, one of the seven nominated contestants, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Karan Veer Mehra, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Khan, Shrutika Arjun, and Vivian Dsena, will get eliminated on the basis of the audiences' votes.

