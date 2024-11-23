Salman Khan bashes Rajat Dalal for threatening housemates in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar.

After a week of drama and chaos, Salman Khan is here to give a reality check to the Bigg Boss 18 housemates. The new promo shows Salman bashing every contestant one by one, however, what caught everyone's attention is, the interaction between Rajat and Salman.

Rajat Dalal have been warned several times by Salman Khan to not use his influential connections to threaten anyone, however, this time, Salman has bashed him again for threatening the housemates. "Rajat, ye ‘woh idhar hai toh main idhar hoon, ek phone mein nipta lunga’—jo jo ye bolta hai na, ‘mera ye contract hai, mera woh contract hai,’ iska matlab woh khud kuch nahi hai. Agar mujhe kisi ko chetawani deni ho, toh main kisi aur ke naam se nahi karunga. Main apne khud ke balbute par karunga..." Salman Khan was referring to a fight which recently happened between Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal.

In the episode, Salman Khan will also be seen asking Digvijay Rathee that he has heard he has a girlfriend outside. To this, Digvijay denies saying, "No sir I am very much single. I've made it very clear to Unnati and before coming on the show, I have had a word with her. In fact, we were not even on talking terms with each other before I came on the show. I am single."

Salman Khan will also be seen giving Shilpa Shirodkar a reality check for being overly dependent on Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena even when they didn't back her during her fight with Rajat Dalal. Not only this, according to reports, Alice Kaushik, will be the one amongst Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, Kashish Thakur and Digvijay Rathee to get eliminated from the house due to low votes. However, there is no confirmation for the same.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.