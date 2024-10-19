Salman Khan stays true to the commitment to hosting Bigg Boss 18 but makes a heartfelt confession after suffering the loss of his dear friend, Baba Siddique.

Bigg Boss 18: After suffering the loss of his dear friend, Baba Siddique, Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss' Weekend Ka Vaar. In the new promo, the actor, in a mellow-down tone expresses his state of mind. While addressing the big fight between Shilpa Shirodkar and Avinash Mishra, Salman advises Shilpa not to get affected by petty arguments over food, and neglect health.

For the unversed, Shilpa and Avinash had a huge argument when the latter refused to give her chicken. Shilpa furiously declares that she will not have food, and would 'like to die in front of him'. Salman explains to Shilpa that if she has a problem with the attitude of Avinash, then she should vent her anger on food. Salman says she shouldn't get bothered with Avinash. Salman adds, "Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai, ki aaj mujhe yaha aana hi nahi tha. Ek aadmi ko jo karna padta hai, woh karna padta hai."

In another promo, Salman slams Hrithik Roshan's life coach Arfeen Khan for being intolerant and not listening to other housemates. Arfeen tries to defend himself, but Salman questions his decisions and even his profession. Salman asks to vote who understand Arfeen's profession by raising their hands. None of the contestants raise their hand, including Arfeen's wife, Sara Arfeen Khan.

Salman Khan shoots Bigg Boss in tight security

Despite receiving security threats, and after the brutal murder of politician Baba Siddique, Salman arrived on the set of Bigg Boss 18 late on Thursday night. The actor was accompanied by a robust security detail. As India Today Digital reported, a source told the portal that Khan stayed at his designated chalet within the compound, ensuring his safety ahead of the scheduled shoot on Friday.

The shoot will proceed as planned, with Salman Khan's team closely coordinating with production and the channel to facilitate his movements amidst heightened security. The source shared the portal that the actor will be shooting with more than 60 security personnel, that will be present on set, and strict measures have been implemented to further safeguard the area. Outsiders won't be permitted to enter the compound without proper Aadhar card verification.

