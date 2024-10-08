Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Shilpa Shirodkar is the younger sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar and sister-in-law to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. She has entered the Bigg Boss 18 house to make her comeback in the film industry.

Shilpa Shirodkar, the popular actress who ruled Bollywood in the 90s, has participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18 to revive her career in the film industry. While the actress gears up for a comeback, she chooses not to hog the limelight with her connection to sister Namrata Shirodkar and superstar brother-in-law Mahesh Babu during the stint. If reports are to be believed, she has refused to comment on her bond with the celebrity couple.

Shilpa on Sunday surprised fans with her entry as a contestant on the grand premiere episode of the popular reality show. Back in the 1990s, the actress entertained the audience with her roles in Kishen Kanhaiya, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, Khuda Gawah and Return of Jewel Thief. After marriage, she left the industry and settled abroad. In a recent interview, the actress stayed away from talking about Namrata and Mahesh and said that she has nothing to hide. “I have no secrets, and hence I wouldn’t need to be cautious or image-conscious. I will be myself and play the game wholeheartedly,” she told India Today. Meanwhile, Namrata and Mahesh have not yet commented on Shilpa’s participation in Bigg Boss 18.

In the same interview, Shilpa also addressed the possibility of partial behaviour considering that she belongs to the same industry as Salman Khan. “He is just a colleague to me. I have no special bond; neither is he my friend. But yes, I am hoping to get to know him better. I have followed every season and feel he is a great host. He is so fair, and I am looking forward to taking on this new journey with him,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shilpa had earlier opened up about Namrata and Mahesh’s reaction to her decision before entering the house. In an interview with Times of India, she had said that both Namrata and Mahesh are happy and supportive of her. She also added that they are a very close-knit family.