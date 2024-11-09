After Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty stepped into the shoe of Salman Khan to host Weekend Ka Vaar, and netizens are already calling him 'the best host'.

Bigg Boss 18: After Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty replaced Salman Khan for Weekend Ka Vaar. In the Saturday episode, Rohit calls out Alice Kaushik for playing woman card against Rajat Dalal during the hammer-making task. In the new promo, Rohit says that Alice manages to avoid conflicts and has projected herself as 'cute', 'sweet' girl, but she has sent out a wrong message.

Rohit asks Alice to recall what she said to Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar during the task, Alice acts ignorant, and then the clip plays in which Alice is heard saying 'I'm going to use that card. Main bolungi yaha (near chest) touch kaise kiya.' And she did the same during the task. When Rajat was trying to defend his team, Alice barged in and got hit below the shoulder. Alice tried to make an issue out of it, stating that Rajat deliberately hit her inappropriately.

Rohit exposes Alice, and she looks embarrassed. Trying her best to defend herself and denies using a woman card, but Rohit interrupts and says, "Itne time se baat chal rahi hai, matlab kuch toh galat ja raha hai bahar." Rohit reminds her that both, Shilpa and Chum suggested Alice not to play foul during the task, but she did, and it went against her.

Soon after the promo was dropped online, netizens were impressed with Rohit's judgement. Several netizens said that Rohit pointed out well, and exposed Alice's game. A netizen wrote, "Grill kahaan kiya. Usko bola use karo par pehle bolo mat. She used the card thoroughly when she unnecessarily blamed Rajat for hitting her with the wrong intention at the wrong place." Another netizen wrote, "Best host for BB. Well done Rohit." An internet user wrote, "Kabhi maanti hi nahin apni galti."

Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar will also decide the fate of the nominated contestants. One of the housemates will bid goodbye to the show, who will it be? Watch Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Colors and JioCinema.

Also read: Meet actress, superstar's sister who will mark her TV debut at 62, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, she is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.