This week, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, and she has lashed out at Rajat Dalal for his violent nature. She even dropped a truth bomb on Eisha Singh and called out her obsession with Karan Veer Mehra.

This weekend, Salman Khan won't be hosting Weekend Ka Vaar at Bigg Boss 18, and he's been replaced by another BB veteran host, Farah Khan. The Om Shanti Om director is more brutal, frank, and honest in her judgement. The new promo of BB's upcoming episode has been dropped, and it shows Farah lashing out at Rajat Dalal.

Rajat is roaming in the Bigg Boss house as a wild bull, getting physical with Digvijay Rathee frequently. Recently he had an ugly argument with Ratthe and it ended with the latter getting pushed and abused by Dalal and even Avinash Mishra. In the new episode, Farah conducts a court and calls Rajat in the witness box. Farah tells Rajat that he's just hiding his aggressive nature and giving it the name of protecting women's dignity. Farah says, "Rajat tere ko Bigg Boss ne kaha nahi hai saari ladkiyon ki raksha karne." Rajat tries to counter Farah, "Agar baat raksha ki hai na, mere gharwalo ne," Farah interrupts Rajat and slams, "Dusro ke gharwalo ne nahi sikhaya unko." Then Farah asks the women of the BB house, "Who needs help to defends themselves in the house," and no one answers positively, making it clear that they don't want Rajat to protect them. Farah then clarifies to Rajat, "Sun le, kisi ko teri help nahi chaiye. Tu tera dekh." Rajat looks embarrassed hearing this, and Karan Veer Mehra, and Digvijay smile at him. Farah warns Rajat, "Ek aur baar tu physical hua, toh you will be out." To Farah's surprise, Rajat says, "Woh dekhi jayegi."

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: KV's fan Farah Khan called Bigg Boss 18 "The Karan Veer Mehra Show", and compared him with Sidharth Shuklapic.twitter.com/bvb2CcU71u — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 6, 2024

The promo and Farah got appreciated by the masses. Several netizens pointed out that Farah is a better host than Salman Khan. "I have watched the promo at least 100 times, and the satisfaction it brings is undeniable. Yes, it is indeed the #KaranVeerMehrashow! Thank you #FarahKhan." Another netizen wrote, "Rakshak dalal is not a contestant, he is Eisha’s bodyguard." One of the netizens wrote, "Dalal ke ghar walo ne itna sab shikhaya hai par kisi ko kidnap karna, Gunda gardi mat karo ye sab sikhaya nhi streange dalal ji kamse kam ghar walo ko to chod do unki parvarish par kiyu sawal utha rahe ho koi bhi parent apne bacho ko ye sab nhi sikhata hai jo tum ho." Bigg Boss 18 is streaming on Colors and JioCinema.

