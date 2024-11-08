Salman Khan skips Weekend Ka Vaar and Ekta Kapoor steps into his shoes to host and grill Bigg Boss 18 contestants, including Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, and Rajat Dalal.

Bigg Boss 18: The Friday Weekend Ka Vaar segment, titled Shukarvar Ka Vaar, will be missed by Salman Khan's fans. The superstar won't appear in the episode, and he will be replaced by producer Ekta Kapoor. The star producer of TV and films hosts the BB weekend segment while promoting her upcoming production, The Sabarmati Report. Ekta, who is known for her blunt statements, doesn't disappoint, as she schools housemates for their behaviour.

In the new promo, Ekta looks miffed at Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chahat Pandey. At first, Ekta lashes out at Vivian for his 'arrogance'. Ekta launched Vivian on TV, and she made him recall it. Ekta says, "Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de?" Vivian defends himself saying, "Aisa maine kabhi nahi kaha." Ekta instantly replies loudly, "Toh phir yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai?" She further adds, "Vivian kaam ki baat se door bhagta hai. Toh agar aisa hi karna tha toh phir 8 saal baad kyu aaye Bigg Boss pe."

Then Ekta slams Rajat Dalal for being a big bully in the house and dominating Avinash Mishra by showcasing his strength. Ekta gives him a reality check saying, "Woh (Avinash) chota hai, aap uske saamne khade ho, toh koi bade toph nahi ban rahe ho." She further adds, "Aap actually dabaav dikha rahe ho apna." At last, Ekta loses her cool on Avinash, and says, "Aapne agar aaj mere pita ka naam bhi liya hota, main ghar ke andar aapko samjhane aur sikhane," Ekta says this with her hand gesture of indicting about a tight slap.

It will be interesting to see how Vivian or Rajat react to Ekta's scrutiny. Salman was not seen in the new promo, and it seems like he will miss Friday's Weekend Ka Vaar, but might appear on Saturday.

