The Time God task continued on Thursday, and it led to the biggest fight between two hot-headed contestants, Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra.

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra gets into an ugly fight with Digvijay Rathee, leading the latter to suffer a fall and a major injury. The Time God task continues on the second day, and housemates behave aggressively to win the task, and ultimately the title. In the new promo Chahat Pandey is seen fighting with Chum Darang as the latter tries to steal the tea leaves packets from her basket. To stop Chum, Chahat touches her inappropriately and this leads to and physical tussle between them where Chum pushes Chahat.

Then, Digvijay Rathee and Avinash Mishra get into a verbal argument that turns into an ugly physical fight. It all starts when Digvijay pushes Avinash, and then the latter does the same. Soon the housemates intervene and try to separate them, but their fight takes a nasty turn as they keep pushing each other and then Digvijay Rathee falls near the kitchen area, leaving others shocked. Digvijay suffers injury after the fall, and reportedly housemates takes him to medical room. Will Bigg Boss punish Avinash for being violent? Will Avinash or Digvijay gets eliminated for breaking the most important rule? Only time will tell.

As soon as Colors shared the promo online, it went viral. Netizens reacted to the aggressive behaviour of Avinash and even demanded his eviction. A netizen wrote, "Avinash should be out." Another netizen wrote, "There is no limit to Avinash, it's high time BB should take action against him." One of the netizens wrote, "Aur kitne rules todega yeh Bigg Boss mein."

As far as nominations are concerned, Tajinder Bagga, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra and Kashish Kapoor are nominated for this week's eviction. The ultimate decision will be taken during Weekend Ka Vaar, which will now happen on Friday and Saturday. Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors and you can watch 24/7 live at JioCinema.

