During his conversation with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn revealed that he lost his eyesight after he got injured during the Singham Again shoot.

Singham Again star Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of his film directed by Rohit Shetty. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, he was seen promoting his film with Chulbul Pandey Salman Khan.

During his conversation with Salman Khan, he revealed that he lost his eyesight after he got injured during the Singham Again shoot, he mentioned that he couldn’t see clearly for 2-3 months. When Salman Khan asked if he was wearing glasses due to eye injury, Ajay Devgn replied, “Aankh pe chot lagi thi, yahi pe lagi thi?”

He further added, “I had to undergo a small surgery and I couldn't see for 2-3 months.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan immortalised Chulbul Pandey on the big screen with Dabbang (2010). The action-drama was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and was produced by Salman's brother, Arbaaz Khan. The blockbuster success of Dabbang encouraged Arbaaz for Dabbang 2. The film's second installment was released in cinemas in 2012 and became a bigger success than its predecessor.

Seven years after Dabbang 2, the film's third installment was released. However, Dabangg 3 performed less as compared to the second part, making it an average grosser at the box office. After Dabbang 3's box office performance, Arbaaz decided to hold the plan for Part Four, until he found the correct script for the film.

Talking about Singham Again, Salman will be making a cameo in this ensemble actioner, fighting toe-to-toe with the enemies in his badass style. Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, along with Jackie Shroff. The film will follow the events of Sooryavanshi, with Bajirao Singham (Ajay) trying to nab Omar Hafeez (Jackie) without knowing the bigger threat, waiting to abduct his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan). Singham Again will be released in cinemas on November 1.