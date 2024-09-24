Bigg Boss 17 winner, comedian Munawar Faruqui buys plush home in Mumbai, it's price will leave you shocked

Munawar Faruqui has bought a new plush home in Wadala, Mumbai, and has paid Rs 36 lakh stamp duty for it.

Stand-up comedian, rapper and singer Munawar Faruqui has recently purchased a luxurious apartment in a lavish high-rise project in Mumbai. The property is located in the upscale neighbourhood of New Cuffe Parade, Wadala.

Wadala has emerged as a prime real estate hotspot, owing to its strategic location and seamless connectivity to Mumbai's main financial district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Faruqui’s new home is situated in Lodha Aura, an under-construction premium project developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). The 40-story tower offers luxurious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments with a range of amenities. Faruqui’s purchase was a part of a primary market transaction, made directly from the developer.

According to Square Yards, the apartment spans 164.25 sq. m. (1,767.97 sq. ft.) of built-up area and includes three dedicated parking spaces. The transaction, finalized in September 2024, came with a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

After gaining massive popularity on YouTube with videos such as Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat (2020) and Ghost Story (2021), Munawar Faruqui has made a name for himself with his stand-up performances and music videos. Munawar ventured into the music scene with the song Jawab, a collaboration with Spectra. His fame skyrocketed after winning the reality show Lock Upp in 2022, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, and he followed it up with a victorious stint in Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024, hosted by Salman Khan.

Munawar Faruqui got married to Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Munawar Faruqui tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a popular celebrity makeup artist, in an intimate, private nikah on May 26. Mehzabeen Coatwala is a well-known name in the beauty and entertainment industry. She is known for her skills as a celebrity makeup artist and has worked with many prominent personalities. One of her notable clients is Dhanashree Verma, who she worked with during her participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Not only this, she has also enhanced the looks of television actress Srishty Rode with her make-up skills.

Read: From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements