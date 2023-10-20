Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain gets into ugly spat with Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande calls Khanzaadi 'idiot'

In the promo clip, Ankita Lokhande can be seen fighting with Khanzaadi inside the Bigg Boss house. Later, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt can be seen fighting while others try to calm them.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have already started grabbing attention. In the upcoming episode of Big Boss, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt, who are very good friends, will be seen having a verbal spat after Ankita Lokhande got into a fight with Khanzaadi.

In the promo clip, Ankita Lokhande can be seen fighting with Khanzaadi inside the Bigg Boss house. Later, Vicky and Neil can be seen fighting while others trying to calm them. Social media users reacted, one of them wrote, “Ab Khanzaadi ka alag chalu.” The second one said, “tbh no fights seem real in bb17.”

The third one said, “Abhi bigg Boss ne smjhaya k khanzadi ko bhaw mat do, phir didi khud hi shuru ho gyi.” The fourth one said, “bohot hi nakli fights lag rahi is season me specially daily soap wale.” The fifth one said, “Khanzaadi is making a mockery of her state and its traditions, please get her out.”

During the first week, Abhishek Kumar and his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya, grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. As per Bigg Boss Tak’s tweet, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Abhishek and Isha's actions. The tweet stated, " As expected, Salman Khan bashed Abhishek Kumar for his behaviour. For making fun of Arun's fart topics among everyone in the living room. Salman also called out Abhishek's aggression. Salman didn't spare Isha Malviya either, bashed and pointed out her double standards in a relationship and said that she used Abhishek at her convenience."

As far as nominations are concerned, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Naved Sole are nominated for the season's first eviction. Weekend Ka Vaar will be telecast on Saturday, and it will continue on Sunday. Daily episodes of Bigg Boss 17 are being aired on Colors. The 24/7 live streaming is available in Jio Cinema. 

