Bigg Boss 16 Updates: Captain Abdu Rozik loses cool after fight with Archana Gautam, calls her 'stupid dog'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 Written Updates: Contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik got into a heated argument after the former tells the latter that Nimrit is sleeping. . He loses his calm and decided to punish her by locking her up in jail. Archana found Abdu biased towards Nimrit and asked him why he is not saying anything to Nimrit. Abdu got upset with Archana when she was sleeping in the morning. He asked her to leave the bed but she is not ready.

Shiv Thakare went to her room and asked her to not sleep and follow Abdu's orders. She replied, "He just keeps barking all the time." This infuriates Abdu even more and he tells her, "Not me you are a stupid dog." He told everyone that this is not a time to sleep and he only asks Archana not to sleep in the morning but she is not ready to listen to him.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Archana Gautam get into an ugly spat after Archana asked her not to talk about Soundarya and Shalin's video. They got into an argument after this. Archana taunts her for not listening to her father's advice of staying away from Shalin Bhanot. This infuriates Sumbul and she asks Archana not to bring her father into the conversation. Sumbul said, "It hardly matters if I am inside the house or not. Don't bring my father into the conversation."

Read| Bigg Boss 16: Old video of Abdu Rozik singing and receiving money in front of vegetable shop goes viral

Archana agreed and said, "Yes it doesn't matter if you stay inside or not. And if you can't listen to your father, if you do not belong to your father, who would you be?" The Imlie actress asks her again and again not to bring her father into their fight but Archana keeps repeating. This infuriates Sumbul and she jumps onto her bed and almost gets into a physical fight with Archana while Archana continues to shout at Sumbul. (With inputs from IANS)