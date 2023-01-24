Shalin Bhanot replaces Kushal Tandon in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming series

Shalin Bhanot-Kushal Tandon

As per a media report, Shalin Bhanot has replaced Kushal Tandon in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming series. The producer recently made an appearance on Bigg Boss 16 with LSD director Dibakar Banerjee. Ekta chose Nimrit for her upcoming film LSD 2, but she was also impressed with Shalin's acting chops.

As per the report of Etimes, Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon got replaced by Bhanot in Ekta Kapoor's next series which is based on the line of romantic-fantasy Beauty and the Beast. A source closer to the project confirmed the development to the portal, and said, "Yes, the deal with Kushal has fallen through and we have now finalised Shalin Bhanot to play the male lead. Bigg Boss 16 is wrapping up on February 12 and we expect him to join the shoot immediately after." However, the portal further reported that Kushal remained unavailable to comment.

Earlier, Shalin played Ravan in Kapoor's Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. He also made a cameo appearance in Naagin 4, along with Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. Shalin made his on-screen debut with Roadies Season 2. He has also featured in several daily soaps like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvuddhu, Kaajjal, Grihasti, and Suryaputra Karn.

Shalin Bhanot, who is locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, has been feeling lonely as no one is talking to him. Yesterday, Shalin Khan broke down and asked MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, to nominate him as he is not able to control his emotions.

He was heard telling Shiv and MC that others start laughing when he sits near them. Meanwhile, the clip also shows Tina Datta laughing. Shalin also revealed that when he requested Priyanka to talk to him, she said, “sochungi (will think).” Sumbul and Nimirt can also be heard saying ‘Shalin has no one to talk to.’