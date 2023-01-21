Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan EXPOSES Tina Datta before housemates; actress breaks down, pleads to leave the show

Salman Khan-Tina Datta

Not only housemates, but even the audience of Bigg Boss, await Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar. As the show is reaching towards the finale, the drama is getting intense with each passing day.

A day before yesterday, Tina claimed before Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that Shalin was 'desperate enough' to meet her before the show. She even intend that Shalin asked 'something materialistic' from her, and that was outright cheap. Salman makes sure to bring up this topic in his segment.

While interacting with housemates, Salman highlights how Tina reveals it all about Shalin. However, he does point out that Tina kept these things secret for the past 15 weeks. And now when things are well between the former friends, she made the revelation. Tina breaks down after hearing Salman's take. Khan further asks Tina, "Aur koi limit rakhi, koi limit rakhi aapne?" This hurts Tina, and she cries loudly. Priyanka tries to pacify Tina, but the latter says, "I am tired, I want to go home sir. Har cheez ka mere upar blame aa raha hai (I've been blamed for everything)."

Datta says that she's tired of giving explanations to everyone. She pleads before Salman about taking a voluntary exit. Later, Datta gets captured crying in the bedroom stating that she's been targeted, while others escape the wrath.

Here's the video

As soon as the promo surfaced online, a few netizens called it karma. They highlighted how Tina enjoyed the character assassination of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. While others are calling out Salman Khan for supporting Shalin Bhanot. The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 16 witnessed one of the ugliest fights, and that too between former good friends, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. After Shalin chose to support Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Tina lost their cool on him.

Both girls were captured mocking him for maintaining double-standard and also accused Bhanot among the first ones to plan against Nimrit. Things went downhill after Tina shouted 'dogla' to Shalin, and Shalin questioned her character. Datta lost her cool on Shalin and went on abusing him 'f*****g b*****d' four times. As far as eviction is concerned, Shalin and Tina are nominated along with Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul are nominated for this week's eviction.