Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan says 'he will find girlfriend' for Abdu Rozik

File Photo

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled Sajid Khan for writing 'I love Tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back on Nimrit Kaur's birthday. He also asked Abdu Rozik about his feelings for Nimrit.

Abdu confessed that he was in love with Nimrit Kaur earlier, but now he is only friends with her. Salman Khan told Abdu that he knows it is difficult, but he will find a girlfriend for him. He jokingly took Tina Datta's name and said she is your new girlfriend from now.

Salman Khan told Abdu that he loves him from the bottom of his heart, he is like a brother to him. For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants. He has been winning hearts with his innocence and mature talks.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took Sajid Khan’s class. He mentioned that it didn’t go well with the viewers and the people watching the show. He also asked him if Sajid is the one who keeps on telling Abdu to stay away from Nimrit as he cares for him, on the other side he is the one who makes fun of the singer.

He also said that making fun of someone on national television is not right especially when he doesn’t understand the language. Later, Sajid Khan apologisied and said that he didn't mean to hurt anyone and intentions were not bad. They were just having fun.

Even, Abdu’s agency also issued a statement on the same and said that ‘the team feels saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House’.

The official statement read, “It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

Abdu cannot read or write in any other language, said the statement. "We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of them. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

