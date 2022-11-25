Bigg Boss 16: Netizens criticise makers for involving Tina, Shalin, Sumbul's parents, say 'TRP ke liye kitna giroge'

Bigg Boss 16-Colors TV/Twitter

Titled 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar', today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 will have a major showdown between Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Sumbul Touqeer's parents, as seen in the latest promo of the reality show shared by the Colors TV on their social media handles.

The host Salman Khan confronts Sumbul's father for lying to them as the Sultan star says: "Aapne hospital ka bahana lekar apni bachi se baat karne ki koshish ki hai (On the pretext of your health, you tried talking to your daughter)." Shalin's father adds, "Aapko mauka mila uska aapne misuse kiya (You misused the opportunity you got)."

Sumbul's father can be seen saying to Tina's mother: "Tina ne najane kitne shabd kahe hai, kya aapko ek baar bhi laga uske liye maafi maangi jaayea (Tina has said several things, don't you think you should apologise for the same?)". Tina's mother retaliates and replies, "Kyun maafi mangu, hum log kindergarten school mein nahi bheje bachi ko, Bigg Boss mein bheja hai. Is desh mein betiyon ko Lakshmi maante hai, lekin aap apni beti ko gaaliyaan sikha rahe hai (Why should I apologise? We have sent our daughter to Bigg Boss, not kindergarten. Daughters are treated as Lakshmi in this country, but you are teaching your daughter profanities.)"

An angry Shalin's father says to Sumbul's father: "Aapko dekh karke hargiz nahi lag raha hai ki aap ICU se aa rahe hai. Aap usko bachi bachi bata kar ke kuch bhi justify nahi kar sakte (Seeing you, it doesn't look like you are coming from the ICU. You cannot call her a kid and justify anything.)"



As soon as the promo was shared, netizens took to the comments section and lashed out at the makers for involving their parents in the show. One Instagram user wrote, "Bigg Boss, TRP ke liye kitna giroge (How low will you stoop for TRPs, Bigg Boss)", while another commented, "Parents teachers meeting bitha rakhi hai (They have arranged a Parents teachers meeting)".













Another user wrote a lengthy comment criticising the show: "Bigg Boss toh Chugali Chachi ban gaye hain, Pehle toh call mein baat karwate hai, uske baad bhi ghar mein koi bada bawal nhi hua toh pure ghar walo ko suna diye conversation. BB aag lagana chahte the, laga diye full chingari ke sath...Agar itni hi problem thi toh call cut kar dete, baat wahin khatam...matlab hadd ho gyi apni TRP ke liye kisi bhi hadd tak girenge aur ab family ko bhi involve kar liye (Bigg Boss has become Chugali Chachi, first they arranged a call between Sumbul and her father, nothing major fight happened after it so they made the entire house hear that conversation. Bigg Boss wanted to create a ruckus in the house and they did it. If they had so many problems, they should have cut the call then and there...This is limits, how low will they stoop for TRP and now they have involved family too)".