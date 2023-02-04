Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur engaged to UK-born businessman Nikhil Patel

Credit: Dalljiet Kaur/Instagram

Dalljiet Kaur, the ex-wife of Shalin Bhanot, recently got engaged to UK-born Nikhil Patel, who is employed in a finance company. The pair exchanged rings in Nepal and are set to take the wedding vows this March.

After her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet will move to London with her son Jaydon. Initially, Dalljiet will move with her kid to Kenya as Nikhil is placed there for work, but after a few years, the couple will move to London. The Kulvaddhu actress also revealed how she and Nikhil met in Dubai at a common friend's party and connected with each other due to their love for children. The actress also revealed that she noticed blue nail paint on Nikhil`s toes. When she asked him about it, he replied with an earnest: "I am a proud dad of two girls."

Dalljiet said, quoted by News 18, "Romance wasn`t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us." She revealed that while Nikhil`s younger daughter Anika lives with her mother in the U.S., the elder daughter Aariyana will live with the couple.

A few weeks ago, Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin when he was at his emotional best on receiving the letter and wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support. She wrote, Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.

Earlier, after confessing feelings for Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot discussed his marriage to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. He referred to Dalljiet as his 'bestfriend' during the talk, but it appears that Kaur has something to add.

Dalljiet Kaur responded to the same, she wrote, “No I am not your best friend shalin'. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really? Tina no hard feelings for u.”

For the unversed, Dalljiet accused Shaleen of beating her up and physically and emotionally harassing her. Shaleen had maintained his silence always. But later, in an interview, he broke his silence and opened up about the whole episode. (With inputs from IANS)

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled