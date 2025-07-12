Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik arrested at Dubai airport, he's been charged for...

Tajikistani singer, reality star Abdu Rozik, has been arrested at Dubai airport, and his management confirmed it.

Popular singer, internet star, and television personality Abdu Rozik was arrested at Dubai International Airport early Saturday morning. The management company of the 21-year-old star confirmed his custody to Khaleej Times. As per the reports, the Tajikistan-born singer was held by airport authorities on charges of theft.

When was Abdu Rozik arrested?

As per the media reports, Abdu was taken into custody shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro. The exact nature of the complaint remains under wraps, but a representative from Rozik’s team confirmed his arrest. Khaleej Times quoted his management team, stating, “All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft."

Who is Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is a popular singer, influencer, and television personality who gained popularity in India after featuring in Bigg Boss 16. In this show, Abdu gained love and appreciation from the housemates and even from the host Salman Khan. Abdu was going strong in Bigg Boss, but he had to take a voluntary exit from the show on December 17, 2022 (Day 77) to pursue a significant professional opportunity with his management’s approval. Abdu's BB stint made him popular in India. Abdu got a new identity as Chota Bhaijaan. After the show, he did live shows and even opened his eatery in Mumbai.

Abdu Rozik's fame beyond Bigg Boss 16

Known globally for his distinctive height—standing just over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiency— Abdu is among the most recognisable young celebrities across the Middle East and South Asia. A UAE Golden Visa holder, he has been based in Dubai for several years, carving out a multifaceted career in music, entertainment, boxing, and entrepreneurship.

After Bigg Boss 16, Abdu appeared on Laughter Chefs Season 2. He participated in the reality show and was paired with Elvish Yadav. However, during Ramadan, he went on a short break to Dubai and was later replaced by actor Karan Kundrra.