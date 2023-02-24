Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma breaks silence on dating rumours with Sajid Khan, says 'I hope we see...'

Sajid Khan-Soundarya Sharma

Big Boss 16 former contestant Soundarya Sharma has responded to dating rumours with filmmaker Sajid Khan and rejected them as a false narrative. As per the report of IANS, Soundarya stated that these were rumours that were spread by a few media journalists.

Soundarya said: "I`m deeply hurt and disappointed by these false stories linking me with Sajid. I have always admired him as a friend, mentor, and elder brother. It`s upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It`s time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing."

The actress made her acting debut with Ranchi Diaries and she also made a cameo in Thank God. Speaking more about the ongoing rumours, Sharma added, "These stories were spread by a few journalists because I could not accommodate their interview requests. These stories have affected me and my family, and I am contemplating legal action. I hope we see some responsible media reporting going forward." Soundarya requested the media not to believe and report rumours. As per another report by Aaj Tak, Soundarya will be seen as a cameo appearance in Khan's upcoming film 100%.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma EXPOSES Shiv, Priyanka; talks about her relationship with Gautam Vig | Exclusive

Just 20 days before the grand finale, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from Bigg Boss 16. However, Soundarya was not evicted on the basis of the audience's votes, but on the selection of housemates. Soon after eviction, Soundarya joins with DNA for an exclusive interaction and shared her thoughts about the shocking elimination.

Recalling her journey, Soundarya states that be it performing tasks, or cooking food for 16 people, she did everything with utmost dedication, "16 logon ke liye khana banana isn't easy... log joint family mein nahi karte, but main poori shiddat se kiya hai (Cooking for 16 people isn't easy. Even in a joint family, people aren't up for it. But I did everything with sincerity)."

(With inputs from IANS)