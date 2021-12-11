‘Bigg Boss 15’: Shehnaaz Gill to replace host Salman Khan? Find out

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is one of the most popular shows in India. People love to watch ‘Bigg Boss’ for different reasons, one of them is the host Salman Khan. Netizens wait a whole week for the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode so that they can watch Salman Khan taking a class of the contestants.

However, Salman Khan will not be able to host the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode due to some professional commitments as the actor is on the ‘Dabangg’ tour. Therefore, the makers are planning to replace him with Shehnaaz Gill. According to the report of Bollywood Life, we may see Shehnaaz Gill hosting the weekend episode as Salman Khan is not in India, therefore, the makers have approached her.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz was one of the participants of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. She was the most entertaining contestant, was known for her innocence. She managed to get attention because of her cuteness, behavior. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla were very close to each other, were best friends. Earlier, she was approached to enter the house as one of the wildcard contestants, but she refused the offer.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry and their bond on 'Bigg Boss 13' was the talk of the town back in the day. After the duo ended their stint on the show, they had become extremely popular as a jodi and fans shipped them as #SidNaaz. While fans believed that the two were madly and deeply in love with each other, neither Shehnaaz nor Sidharth ever confirmed dating each other.

It’s been a few months since Sidharth’s death and ever since then Shehnaaz has been going through one of the toughest phases in her personal life. The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ participant, who went off social media and away from the media spotlight for over a month following Sidharth's untimely death, put up a brave face and made a comeback into the public life for the promotion of her film 'Honsla Rakh', last month.