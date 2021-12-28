'Bigg Boss 15': Rashami Desai instigates Umar Riaz against Karan Kundrra, says 'Apne nahi hai wo'

‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestants Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz have been friends since day one. However, it seems that their bond is on the verge of collapsing as Umar blamed Karan for Rashami Desai’s nomination.

In the latest promo video, Rashami Desai can be seen instigating Umar Riaz against Karan Kundrra. She told Umar, “KK ki jitni madad tumne ki hai, maine hardly dekha hai ki usne tumahri ki hai (Karan has not helped you enough, in comparison to how much you’ve helped him).”

After hearing this, Umar gets convinced and said, “Apne hi kaat rahe hain. (Referring to Karan)” Rashami then says, “Apne nahi hai wo.” After this, Umar can be seen fighting with his friend Karan.

Earlier, Rashami Desai accused Tejasswi Prakash of her relationship with Karan Kundrra. She told her, “Tu apne he partner ke liye loyal nahi reh sakti toh there is no point (If you can't stay loyal to your own partner then there is no point).”

After this, Tejasswi and Karan also had a fight with each other. Tejasswi told Karan, “Tu Rashami ko bacahane ke liye khelne wala hai toh I am not okay with it (If you are going to play in order to save Rashami then I am not okay with it).”

She then added, “Clearly you have started saving her, please continue.

Earlier, Karan proposed Teja and said, “In 12 hafton mein mujhe apne baare mein mujhe itni saari cheezen pata chali hain. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki ek ladki meri zindagi mein itni saare differences la sakti hai (In these 12 months, I got to know so much about myself. I wasn't aware that a girl can make so much difference in my life).”

In another video, Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be seen fighting. Devoleena tells Abhijeet, “Tu Ku**e se bhi gaya guzra hai.” After this, Abhijeet loses his cool.