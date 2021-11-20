‘Bigg Boss 15’: Man who wants to become ‘PM of India’ makes wild card entry - WATCH

It's official! Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been chosen as wild card entries for Bigg Boss 15. During this weekend's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the two actors will make their appearance. Rashami and Devoleena can be seen on stage with Salman Khan as the 'wild cards' in a recent Colors TV promo. They were also joined by Abhijit Bichukale, the man who aspires to be India's 'Prime Minister'.

Abhijit Bichukale makes Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar laugh out loud as he introduces himself on the Bigg Boss stage in another teaser. ‘I am an artist. I am a writer. I am a poet. I am a singer. I am a composition namer. I want to become…”

Rashami and Devoleena had previously appeared on Bigg Boss 13. In the house, the two became close friends and one other's pillars of support. Rashami was one of the leading contenders for the winner's trophy, whereas Devoleena had to leave the programme due to medical concerns. With these three additional wild card entries, it will be intriguing to see what happens in the house.

Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, will return to the show this week. She had left the house on the 13th of November due to health concerns.