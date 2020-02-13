'Bigg Boss 13': No one can never attach word bankruptcy with Rashami Desai, says her manager on Arhaan Khan's comment

Headlines

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Shweta Bachchan reviews Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — Says this about mother Jaya Bachchan’s role

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

HC send notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in disqualification petition, cites allegations of election malpractice

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

'Meri bowl pe bhi koi itna...': Ravindra Jadeja's witty take on Virat Kohli's stunning catch during IND vs WI 1st ODI

Best smart watch under 2000

8 foods to lower uric acid level

7 Indian superfoods to prevent hair loss

Highest-paid government jobs in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Bigg Boss 13': No one can never attach word bankruptcy with Rashami Desai, says her manager on Arhaan Khan's comment

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai's manager spoke at length about Arhaan Khan's infamous 'bankrupt' comment on the actor.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 12:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arhaan Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 13 grabbed many eyeballs after he spoke about Rashami Desai allegedly going bankrupt and he helped him a lot. Even Salman Khan confronted him and called him out for talking about these things on national television. Soon after Arhaan got evicted from the show, Rashami decided to take things slowly and analyse how and what is being spread about her by him outside the house.

Recently, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rashami's manager spoke about Arhaan's 'bankrupt' comment about the actor. He stated, "Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own. Yes, I can say that she was in a space where she wasn’t working on Television."

The manager named Santosh also said, "She was not getting her big monthly cheques. You can say that she took a break of 4-5 months which every actor takes which was her choice. Despite that, she had been doing events. She is the queen of events from the world of Television. She fends herself well even during her sabbatical."

He concluded by saying, "We know Rashami accepted that she was bankrupt inside the house, she might have said it in a moment of phase just like she said she knew of Arhaan’s marriage initially. Once she is out, she might clarify that she was never bankrupt. Whatever relationship she had with Arhaan, but no one can never attach the word bankruptcy with Rashami."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

Explained: What is Ghostlighting, new dating trend that is leaving people heartbroken?

Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur’s owner charged with insider trading

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE