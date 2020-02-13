'Bigg Boss 13': No one can never attach word bankruptcy with Rashami Desai, says her manager on Arhaan Khan's comment

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Rashami Desai's manager spoke at length about Arhaan Khan's infamous 'bankrupt' comment on the actor.

Arhaan Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 13 grabbed many eyeballs after he spoke about Rashami Desai allegedly going bankrupt and he helped him a lot. Even Salman Khan confronted him and called him out for talking about these things on national television. Soon after Arhaan got evicted from the show, Rashami decided to take things slowly and analyse how and what is being spread about her by him outside the house.

Recently, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Rashami's manager spoke about Arhaan's 'bankrupt' comment about the actor. He stated, "Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own. Yes, I can say that she was in a space where she wasn’t working on Television."

The manager named Santosh also said, "She was not getting her big monthly cheques. You can say that she took a break of 4-5 months which every actor takes which was her choice. Despite that, she had been doing events. She is the queen of events from the world of Television. She fends herself well even during her sabbatical."

He concluded by saying, "We know Rashami accepted that she was bankrupt inside the house, she might have said it in a moment of phase just like she said she knew of Arhaan’s marriage initially. Once she is out, she might clarify that she was never bankrupt. Whatever relationship she had with Arhaan, but no one can never attach the word bankruptcy with Rashami."