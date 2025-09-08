Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Haryana dancer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to miscarriage, will star..

Sapna Chaudhary, who's also known as the Haryana queen, will now be getting her biopic produced by Ravina Thhakur and Vinay Bhhardwaj, along with Mahesh Bhatt.

Sapna Chaudhary, popular dancer, also known as 'Haryana queen', has seen many ups and downs in her life. Her journey from becoming a sensation to getting trolled and facing major hurdles in her personal life will now be seen in a promising biopic. Yes, the chronicle of Sapna will soon be adapted for a big-screen adventure titled Madam Sapna.

Producers Ravina Thhakur and Vinay Bhhardwaj, along with their mentor Mahesh Bhatt, recently visited the Actors Truth Acting Training Centre, Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva, to join hands for their upcoming 'powerful' women-oriented film project —Madam Sapna.