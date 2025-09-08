Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to 'Haryana queen', will star..

Sapna Chaudhary, who's also known as the Haryana queen, will now be getting her biopic produced by Ravina Thhakur and Vinay Bhhardwaj, along with Mahesh Bhatt.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:39 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sapna Chaudhary, a popular performer, also known as 'Haryana queen', has seen many ups and downs in her life. Her journey from becoming a sensation to getting trolled and facing major hurdles in her personal life will now be seen in a promising biopic. Yes, the chronicle of Sapna will soon be adapted for a big-screen adventure titled Madam Sapna. 

Producers Ravina Thhakur and Vinay Bhhardwaj, along with their mentor Mahesh Bhatt, recently visited the Actors Truth Acting Training Centre, Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva, to join hands for their upcoming 'powerful' women-oriented film project —Madam Sapna. Apart from Saurabh, no other actor has been locked for the project, and the hunt for the perfect actors is still on. 

As per the official statement, beyond the spotlight and applause lies a world of struggles, sacrifices, emotional battles, and the fight for dignity and dreams. Madam Sapna portrays the journey of Sapna's resilience — the highs and lows of her personal life, and the unshakable courage it takes to rise above challenges. "It is not just the story of one woman, but a reflection of the strength within every woman who dares to fight against the odds."

Who is Sapna Chaudhary? 

Singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary hails from Rohtak, Haryana. The celebrated Haryani star is popularly known for her stage performances and popular songs, including Solid Body, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Mera Chand, and Billori Akh. 

Sapna Chaudhary in Bigg Boss? 

Sapna Chaudhary was a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 11. In 2017, she participated in Salman Khan's show as a commoner contestant and quickly became a talking point for her bold personality and straightforward nature. Despite being popular, she got eliminated after spending seven weeks in the BB house. 

Sapna Chaudhary's recent tragedy 

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sapna Choudhary has openly talked about her marriage, pregnancy and the pain of miscarriage. She said that she has undergone abdominal surgery. After the birth of her baby boy, her weight increased rapidly, thus making her a soft target of trolls. Sapna said that people want to see a woman in shape all the time. For people, beauty means only a fit body. They do not even think that, hey, she has just become a mother. Sapna overcame several phases of life and emerged victorious. 

