Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

The television actress and Bigg Boss 11 contestant has claimed that her friend raped her at a flat in Delhi in 2023.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

A television actress and Bigg Boss 11 contestant has filed an FIR (First Information Report) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi against her friend for allegedly raping her. The complainant has claimed that her friend raped her at a flat in Deoli Road in 2023. The police have begun their investigation in this matter. 

As per the report from Free Press Journal, the actress has said in her complaint, "The accused has been known to me since 2022. when I was in Delhi last year, the accused told me that some of his friends wanted to meet me. Initially, I refused but the accused kept on insisting on me. As he continued to force me for a meeting, I met him on a lunch last year. During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me."

The Delhi Police has lodged a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The identity of the complainant has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 11 began on October 1, 2017, and concluded with its Grand Finale on January 14, 2018. Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner, while Hina Khan became the first runner-up. The other contestants in the show included Hiten Tejwani, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Arshi Khan, Puneesh Sharma, and Vikas Gupta among others.

