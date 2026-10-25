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Big win for Daler Mehndi: Uttarakhand minister admits his mistake, apologises to singer over his misconduct: 'We can move forward with mutual respect'

The team of singer Mika Singh shared a statement saying that the Uttarakhand minister has apologised to Daler Mehndi over the telephone. The singer hopes that the entire matter can be put behind them now, and everyone can move forward with a sense of mutual respect.

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Simran SinghIANS

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 09:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Big win for Daler Mehndi: Uttarakhand minister admits his mistake, apologises to singer over his misconduct: 'We can move forward with mutual respect'
Daler Mehndi with Subodh Uniyal (Image source: Screengrab)
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Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal apologised to singer Daler Mehndi during a telephonic conversation. Appreciating the gesture, the team of singer Mika Singh shared a statement saying that the singer hopes that the entire matter can be put behind them now, and everyone can move forward with a sense of mutual respect.

The statement further stressed that respecting the dignity of an artist is extremely important, as every artist deserves to be treated with respect. "We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect (sic)," read the statement from team Mika Singh.

They added, "We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding." On Friday, Mika Singh said that Daler Mehndi does not wish for things to be dragged further after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami apologised on behalf of minister Subodh Uniyal.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Mika revealed that the Chief Minister has invited both brothers to Uttarakhand, and they intend to visit the state to perform shortly. Meanwhile, Mika also held a press conference, where he shared, "Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."

For the unversed, Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair was interrupted by the state minister Subodh Uniyal, who alleged that the singer was under the influence of alcohol and lip-syncing during the religious Navratri event.

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