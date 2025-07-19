Twitter
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

BIG update on Don 3, after Vikrant Massey's exit, this Bigg Boss star to play villain in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

As per the latest reports, after Vikrant Massey's exit, the makers of Ranveer Singh's Don 3 are 'considering' Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra. If he gets finalised, this would mark his big break in Bollywood.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 19, 2025, 07:46 PM IST

BIG update on Don 3, after Vikrant Massey's exit, this Bigg Boss star to play villain in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
The actor who is been 'considered' to play villain in Ranveer Singh's Don 3

Actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra was spotted outside the Excel Entertainment office and is reportedly “being considered” as the new antagonist for the Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3 after Vikrant Massey officially exited the film. A source close to the development shared, “Nothing is confirmed yet, but Karan is definitely being considered. His recent transformation and screen presence in Silaa has impressed a lot of people in the industry.”

Karan Veer Mehra is making waves in Bollywood after winning Bigg Boss 18, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Karan is currently busy with Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar. He recently shared his first look as Zehraak from the film and looked every inch dangerous. The film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb in pivotal roles. The film is being brought to life on an ambitious scale through a powerful collaboration. Presented by Zee Studios, it is a joint production of Blue Lotus Pictures and Stark Entertainment, in association with Innovations India.

The project is produced by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, and others. Talking about the actor, Karan started his career with the show Remix in 2004 and has later appeared in many shows. He is best known in television for his role in the serial Pavitra Rishta featuring Ankita Lokhande and late star Sushant Singh Rajput. He also won the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

About Don 3

The action film, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, is projected to have a December 2026 release. The film is the third instalment of the Don franchise. The franchise originates from the 1978 Hindi-language action thriller film Don. In 2006, a remake series began with the release of Don: The Chase Begins Again. Its sequel was released in 2011, entitled Don 2.

The original film was written by Salim–Javed, directed by Chandra Barot, and stars Amitabh Bachchan in the title role. The remake series was created by Javed Akhtar and his son Farhan Akhtar, with Shah Rukh Khan starring in the title role. Other actors who have starred in the remake series include Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, and Om Puri.

(Apart from the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

