BIG update about Ajay Devgn's Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty film to be fantasy comedy with female villain, this actor to make his comeback

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series revolves around a group of mischievous, aimless friends, Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Khemmu) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), who get into absurd, chaotic situations.

The fifth installment of fan-favourite Golmaal franchise will be a fantasy-comedy and feature a female villain. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the comedy ensemble franchise was started in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, two years later a sequel was made, Golmaal Returns, followed by Golmaal 3 in 2010 and Golmaal Again in 2017.

Fronted by Ajay Devgn, the series revolves around a group of mischievous, aimless friends, Gopal (Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Khemmu) and Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), who get into absurd, chaotic situations. Ajay, Arshad, Shreyas, Kunal and Tusshar are set to reunite with Sharman, who featured in the first part of Golmaal, for the upcoming film.

"The fifth part is going to be a fantasy comedy. We’ve locked all the male leads. All the main guys including Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar, Shreyas, Kunal are coming back and even Sharman will be joining them this time. Besides, Johnny Lever, Ashwini Kaleskar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, and all those guys will be there,” an insider told PTI.

"We are still scouting for the female lead against Ajay Devgn. We are in the discussion stage. We are yet to cast for two other meaningful characters, one is a villain, and other a funny gangster type character. This story was written in a manner that the negative character is (played by) a woman," the insider added.

Some recent reports also claimed that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be back in the comedy franchise after starring in Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3. Kareena has also worked with Rohit Shetty in Singham Returns (2014) and Singham Again (2024). Her stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan who has worked with Shetty in the 2018 cop comedy Simmba, will reportedly also make her debut in the Golmaal franchise.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat to NOT replace Akshaye Khanna in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, confirms director Abhishek Pathak