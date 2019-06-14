'Big slap on movie mafia's face': Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika's selection for Bucheon International Film Festival 2019

On Thursday it was announced that four Indian films have been selected for Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival 2019 in World Fantastic Blue Section. They are Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni starrer Super Deluxe, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu starrer Andhadhun and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted about it by writing, "Manikarnika will live on". Now, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Kangana also expressed her happiness.

She stated, "We are thrilled with this development, especially when Gully Boy was hailed by the entire industry and there was not a single word by anyone on Manikarnika. The movie mafia tried to kill this film but for Manikarnika to get commercial success and now international recognition along with other celebrated films is a big slap on movie mafia’s face."

Kangana concluded by saying, "You can't stop a good film especially in this time and age when the world is all one big family because of social media."

Meanwhile, the talented actor will next be seen in Prakash Kovelamudi's upcoming directorial titled Mental Hai Kya in which she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her home banner Balaji Motion Pictures. It's slated to release on July 26, 2019.

Kangana also has Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming directorial Panga wherein the actor will be seen playing the role of a kabaddi player. The film also stars Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.