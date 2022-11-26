'Big sister' Samara Sahni has the sweetest wish for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha

Samara Sahni/Instagram

Samara Sahni, the niece of Ranbir Kapoor, made a special mention of Raha Kapoor, her little cousin. Following Alia and Ranbir Bhatt's Instagram announcement of their daughter's name, the young girl is receiving affection from her relatives and friends. Samara, the daughter of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir's sister, joined them and gave them hugs.

“I love u Raha (heart emojis) Lots of hugs from your big sister Sam,” Samara wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Riddhima and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan have previously expressed their love for Raha on social media, as had Alia's mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima. The face of Alia and Ranbir's newborn girl has not yet been revealed.

On Thursday, Alia dropped the first family photo featuring Raha and Ranbir. In the caption, she wrote. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…,” she wrote.

She added,, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

In April of this year, Alia and Ranbir got hitched. In late June, she announced the news of her pregnancy. Raha was born to the celebrity couple on November 6.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor 'can't wait' to hold Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor, sends love to niece

She wrote, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."