Big relief for Salman Khan, NCDRC stays proceedings against him in 'misleading' pan masala ad case

The case stems from a consumer complaint alleging that a pan masala advertisement featuring Salman Khan and others was misleading. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has granted interim relief to the superstar.

In a temporary relief for actor Salman Khan, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has stayed proceedings against him before a District Consumer Commission in connection with a complaint alleging a misleading pan masala advertisement.

The interim relief was granted while the NCDRC heard an appeal challenging directions issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) in Kota regarding the verification of signatures of the opposite parties, including Khan.

A bench comprising NCDRC President Justice A P Sahi and member Bharat Kumar Pandya issued notice to complainant Indra Mohan Singh alias Honey and ordered a stay on further proceedings before the district commission. In its June 10 order, the commission observed, "In view of what has been urged and noticed by us hereinabove as also the orders passed by the High Court of Rajasthan, it would be appropriate to issue notice to the respondent no.1/complainant calling upon him to answer this appeal."

The NCDRC noted that the appeal raised significant questions regarding the jurisdiction exercised by the district forum and the manner in which the proceedings had been conducted. Counsel appearing for the appellants argued that the district commission proceeded to examine the authenticity of signatures without first determining the maintainability of the complaint.

The commission also took note of a May 27 interim order by the Rajasthan High Court, which stayed the operation of an earlier directive issued by the district commission concerning signature verification. The appellants further alleged abuse of process, claiming that similar complaints had been initiated before other consumer forums.

"Let a copy of this order be placed on the records of the proceedings before the District Commission. Subject to any further orders being passed, further proceedings before the District Commission shall remain stayed," the NCDRC said.

The case stems from a consumer complaint alleging that a pan masala advertisement featuring Salman Khan and others was misleading. The matter is scheduled to come up for further hearing on June 22.

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