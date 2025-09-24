BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...

AR Rahman got huge support from the Delhi High Court after his plea was accepted and he was granted the benefit of the doubt in the copyright dispute related to Ponniyin Selvan Part II's song Veera Raja Veera.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman got a huge relief from the Delhi High Court for accepting his plea and was granted the benefit of the doubt in the copyright dispute related to Ponniyin Selvan Part II's song Veera Raja Veera. As per the reports, the Slumdog Millionaire composer's petition was proved in court on September 24.

As the Indian Express reported, justices C. Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla announced the verdict, stating, "We have not examined the (copyright) infringement aspect in this case.” The verdict demonstrated that the definition of Section 2 of the Copyright Act would have to be changed if every musical composition were to be copyrighted by its author. A detailed ruling will be granted by the court soon.

What is the whole controversy about?

For the unversed, the Dagar family demanded Rs 2 crore from AR Rahman and production houses. Padma Shri awardee Thirupath vocal artist Ustad Fayaz Wasifuddin Dagar filed a case against Rahman and PS 2 producers in April 2025. The Delhi High Court ordered Rahman and two production companies to pay Rs 2 crore and Rs 2 lakh as compensation to Dagar within 4 weeks. Rahman and producers were also ordered to change the credits in the song to include the names of Dagar's father and uncle.

In the case, Dagger involved producers Madras Talkies (co-owned by Mani Ratnam) and Lyca Productions Private Limited, as well as the two singers of the song. The matter primarily surfaced over the copyright infringement of the junior Dagar brothers' Shiva Stuti composition. Dagar's father and uncle died in 1989 and 1994, respectively, and their legal heirs agreed that their copyright rights had been transferred to Dagar.

As per the report of ETimes, in the previous single judge verdict, it was remarked that “this song has the same musical composition, but was not created to inspire the kewal suit composition Shiva Stuti. Some word changes give a new form to the song, but the basic musical structure remains the same." This case is considered to set a new precedent in the copyright case over film songs.