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Bhuvan Bam reveals he escaped major horse-riding accident, admits how he cracked action scene for The Revolutionaries: 'I was shivering for 3 days'

Bhuvan Bam escaped a grave horse-riding accident, and he was petrified to ride a horse for an action sequence. How did he crack the scene? Read on to know more.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhuvan Bam reveals he escaped major horse-riding accident, admits how he cracked action scene for The Revolutionaries: 'I was shivering for 3 days'
Bhuvan Bam in The Revolutionaries (Image source: Screengrab)
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YouTuber and influencer Bhuvan Bam, who has often made people laugh with his skits, will soon be seen playing the serious role of revolutionary Rash Behari Bose in the upcoming period drama, The Revolutionaries. The role of Bose came with its fair share of challenges, but the nightmarish challenge for Bhuvan was horse riding. After a rather unfortunate first lesson involving a runaway horse at Juhu Beach, Bhuvan spent the shoot trying to avoid getting back in the saddle until he found an unexpected solution for the show’s action sequence.

When Bhuvan dodged grave injuries

Recounting the laughable experience, Bhuvan revealed, "They told me to learn horse riding. It was a horse that’s used for wedding functions, and they took me to Juhu Beach for training. So basically, what happened was that the caretaker was on a phone call and the horse simply ran off with me. That was my first day of horse-riding lessons. If I had fallen from there, I would probably still be bedridden today. I was literally hanging from the horse, and I was shivering for the next three days. The incident reached Sir (Nikkhil Advani), and he took stock of the situation, and I opened up to him and told him that ‘Sir, the horse took me away without my permission! Its leg was stuck in some plastic, and it just kept running with me!’ 

Watch the trailer of The Revolutionaries 

How did Bhuvan crack the scene? 

During the filming of the action sequence featuring Bose and General Dyer (played by Jason Shah), Bhuvan had a rather different idea for how the scene could play out.  “Let’s switch it,” said Bhuvan. “By then, I had spoken to Dyer enough to know that he was a kick-ass horse rider. They had given him the bike and given me the horse. So I said, ‘Sir, let’s switch.’ He was such a good horse rider that, at times, the horse was actually overtaking the bike. And then we did it, and it was so swift!”

About The Revolutionaries 

Directed and created for a series by acclaimed filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment. Based on Sanjeev Sanyal's bestseller Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, The Revolutionaries features an ensemble cast, with Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, along with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam, and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The series premieres September 11, only on Prime Video.

Also read: Gandhari movie review: Despite hangover of Mardaani 3, Taapsee Pannu slays, delivers most impactful film of 2026 led by woman

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