Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

The Rings of Power star Ismael Cruz Córdova urges fans to be 'gentle' with feedback: 'We are also humans' | Exclusive

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio offers this affordable plan with high-speed internet, gives 12 premium OTT apps for just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

Big discount on Mahindra Thar after Thar ROXX launch, check new price here

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

Seven reasons why you should consume ghee coffee 

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

7 largest crocodiles that rule waterways

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

8 stunning images of Carina Nebula shared by NASA

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर की यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर की यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Meet actress who beat her ex-boyfriend to death, killed him using hammer in front of husband, then surrendered after..

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Kamya Panjabi on sexual abuse in TV industry amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo wave: 'Some actors are womanisers...'

Kamya Panjabi on sexual abuse in TV industry amid Malayalam cinema's #MeToo wave: 'Some actors are womanisers...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacted to influencer culture in Bollywood and agreed with Abhishek Banerjee's statement criticising the preference of influencers over actors.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'
Bhuvan Bam
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recently, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the filmmakers for choosing influencers over actors based on their social media following. Now Bhuvan Bam has also weighed in on influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about his views on Abhishek Banerjee and Aahana S Kumra calling out the influencer culture in Bollywood, Bhuvan Bam said, "I totally understand where they are coming from because the so-called ‘influencer culture’ has taken over. Any producer or OTT platform develops a bias in favour of them. And people are getting cast basis of their number of followers. So, jo log bol rahe hain, wo ek hadd tak sahi bol rahe hain kyunki hamara format aur platform alag hai, way of approach towards content alag hai."

He further added that everyone's end goal is to feature on an OTT show or film and said, "I always say that hamare desh mein gadhe aur ghode saath mein daud rahe hain, aur gadhe thode se aage hi hain. And this psyche is true in every industry. Even today, people are introduced as ‘ye YouTube se hai’ and you can see the bias. To find acceptance in this industry is very tough. Some people are finding work and those who aren’t, they are doing something digitally only. The eventual goal for anyone is to find an OTT project or a movie. So, the fight is to find work because perception to change nahi hoga.”

After the success of his web series Taaza Khabar, the actor is set to return as Vasant Gawde in season 2, and talking about the same, the actor said, “This time, the audience will get a chance to see new complexities in the character and I am eager to see how they respond to it." The series is directed by Himank Gaur while it is produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Production. It features well-known celebrities like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

Paris 2024: Sumit Antil sets Paralympic record to win gold medal in javelin throw, becomes first Indian man to…

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, home was sold, now his net worth is Rs 4500, his business is...

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, home was sold, now his net worth is Rs 4500, his business is...

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

Meet woman, who got inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...

Meet woman, who got inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, became IPS officer with AIR...

Meet man, who built Rs 4543 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore in...

Meet man, who built Rs 4543 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From biryani to gulab jamun: 6 dishes that Mughals brought to India

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

From Mansa Musa to Louis XIV: Meet richest kings of all time

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement