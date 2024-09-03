Bhuvan Bam reacts to influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood: 'Humare desh mein gadhe...'

Bhuvan Bam reacted to influencer culture in Bollywood and agreed with Abhishek Banerjee's statement criticising the preference of influencers over actors.

Recently, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the filmmakers for choosing influencers over actors based on their social media following. Now Bhuvan Bam has also weighed in on influencers taking over acting jobs in Bollywood.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about his views on Abhishek Banerjee and Aahana S Kumra calling out the influencer culture in Bollywood, Bhuvan Bam said, "I totally understand where they are coming from because the so-called ‘influencer culture’ has taken over. Any producer or OTT platform develops a bias in favour of them. And people are getting cast basis of their number of followers. So, jo log bol rahe hain, wo ek hadd tak sahi bol rahe hain kyunki hamara format aur platform alag hai, way of approach towards content alag hai."

He further added that everyone's end goal is to feature on an OTT show or film and said, "I always say that hamare desh mein gadhe aur ghode saath mein daud rahe hain, aur gadhe thode se aage hi hain. And this psyche is true in every industry. Even today, people are introduced as ‘ye YouTube se hai’ and you can see the bias. To find acceptance in this industry is very tough. Some people are finding work and those who aren’t, they are doing something digitally only. The eventual goal for anyone is to find an OTT project or a movie. So, the fight is to find work because perception to change nahi hoga.”

After the success of his web series Taaza Khabar, the actor is set to return as Vasant Gawde in season 2, and talking about the same, the actor said, “This time, the audience will get a chance to see new complexities in the character and I am eager to see how they respond to it." The series is directed by Himank Gaur while it is produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner of BB Ki Vines Production. It features well-known celebrities like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, and others.

