An FIR alleged that Bhuvan Bam made an obscene gesture and did an indecent act, mimicking urination in publicly.

Popular YouTuber, social media influencer, and actor Bhuvan Bam has landed in major controversy for his indecent act at a recent public event. As per the reports, a case has been registered against the Dhindora actor for allegedly making obscene remarks and performing obscene acts during a live comedy show at Parul University in Vadodara district, Gujarat.

Why did things go wrong with Bhuvan Bam?

Under Section 296 (Punishment for obscene acts and songs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an FIR has been registered against Bhuvan Bam at Waghodia police station. An objectionable but viral video captured Bhuvan performing an indecent act of urination, triggering strong criticism on social media.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred on November 25, during a comedy show titled Lavari, organised by the private university on its campus in Limda village of Waghodia taluka. The event, attended by students and others, was held between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Mahendrapratap Singh, the university's security head, in his complaint, claimed that Bam made an objectionable remark while interacting with actor Sanjeeda Shaikh.