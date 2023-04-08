Bhumi Pednekar trolled for her bizarre outfit, netizens say, ‘she looks terrible’

Bhumi Pednekar-Rani Mukerji

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar who left fans stunned with her amazing transformation was recently seen gracing an award function in Mumbai. The video and photos from the event surfaced online and the actress got trolled for her choice of outfit.

On Friday, Bhumi Pednekar was seen attending the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards held in Mumbai. Viral Bhayani posted a video of Bhumi arriving at the event and posing with Rani Mukerji on Instagram. The actress could be seen wearing an all-black gown with golden statement earrings and she completed her look with a sleek bun hairstyle and black heels. Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black full-sleeved floor-length gown with a deep plunging neckline and a subtle makeup look. The actress left her hair open and looked absolutely stunning.

Netizens were disappointed with Bhumi Pednekar’s look and even compared her with Rani Mukerji as they both posed together at the event. One of the comments read, “The dress is horrible.”Bhumi’s weight and dressing sense both are declining.” Another fan wrote, “What has happened to Bhumi, why is she wearing abrupt clothes since Ambani Met Gala?” Some even compared her dressing sense to Urfi Javed’s and wrote, “Bhumi’s dressing sense is even worse than Urfi.” Another comment read, “What’s wrong with her dressing sense..really pathetic.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed which also starred Pankaj Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana. The film failed to gain success at the box office. The actress will be next seen in Sudhir Mishra’s directional Afwaah which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. She will also be seen in Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Mrityunjay Pandey. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

