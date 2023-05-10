Bhumi Pednekar supports same-sex marriage, calls herself ‘an ally of the community’, says ‘as individuals we should….’

Bhumi Pednekar speaks in support of same-sex marriage

Bhumi Pednekar recently won her third Filmfare award for her performance in the movie Badhaai Do. The actress played the role of a lesbian teacher in the movie and recently, she opened up on same-sex marriage.

In a conversation with Etimes, Bhumi Pednekar shared her views on the legalization of same-sex marriage, the petition regarding which is currently being heard in the Supreme Court. The actress said, “I just feel love is love and as individuals, we should all have equality in every aspect of life. I feel God made us from the same thread and it is not up to us to have biases and pass judgments on what somebody's life deserves to be. I'm an ally of the community.”

The actress further added, “Winning the Filmfare is more like a personal victory but the love the film got as a whole is a victory for the community. The success and love the film has received makes you realize that our country is changing and our cinema is part of the changing narrative like in so many of my other films in the past. Badhaai Do is an extremely important film for me, as I have a part of my soul attached to it, given that I have so many friends who are from the LGBTQIA+ community. I got a chance to represent them in a small way and it makes me feel that I'm part of the solution to their challenges.”

Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao as Shardul, a gay boy, and Bhumi Pednekar as Sumi, a lesbian girl who enters holy matrimony to appease their parents. The movie also stars Chum Darang who played the role of Bhumi’s girlfriend. The movie won several awards at the Filmfare.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is currently seen in the movie Afwaah starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress will be next seen in the movie The Lady Killer helmed by Ajay Bahl. She will be seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor.

