Bhumi Pednekar slammed for complaining 'bahut garmi hai' while wearing black pantsuit: 'Please change your designer'

Bhumi Pednekar refused to pose for the paparazzi in the hot outdoors while attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Netizens trolled the actress for her fashion sense and attitude.

Bhumi Pednekar is awaiting the release of her next film, a social thriller Afwaah in which she shares screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli, and Yeh Saali Zindagi fame, will release in theatres this Friday, May 5.

A day ahead of her film's release, Bhumi was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, May 4. The actress was dressed in a black pantsuit with a netted top and refused to pose for the paparazzi in the hot outdoors saying, "Bahut garmi hai (There is too much heat)". She then walked towards a shaded area and posed for the shutterbugs.

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media handles, is going viral with netizens trolling the actress for her attitude and fashion sense. One of them commented, "Then wear something light and comfy, please change your designer", while another added, "Why are you wearing black then woman". "Dressing sense very bad", read another comment.

Another Instagram user wrote, "Bas award aaya nahi ki chalu tantrums (Her tantrums have begun after receiving the award)", referring to the fact that Bhumi won the Best Actress - Critics award (tied with Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) for portraying a closeted lesbian in Badhaai Do at the recently held 68th Filmfare Awards on April 27.

Harshvardhan Kulkarni's social drama bagged five other Black Lady statuettes at the award ceremony, including Rajkummar Rao as Best Actor, Sheeba Chaddha as Best Supporting Actress, and Badhaai Do itself winning Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Film - Critics at the annual awards ceremony, where the 2022 release had received a total of 14 nominations.



