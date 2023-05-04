Bhumi Pednekar slammed for complaining 'bahut garmi hai' while wearing black pantsuit: 'Please change your designer'

Headlines

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

Pooja Bhatt has phone in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Here’s the truth behind viral pic

Meet Nisha Madhulika, from home cook to renowned YouTuber with a impressive net worth of...

Is it beneficial to walk barefoot? Here’s all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Highest-rated violent Bollywood films

Khilji to Balban: Most powerful Sultans of the Delhi Sultanate

Foods that cause inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Ileana D'Cruz celebrates '1 week of being mama' to Koa Phoenix Dolan, shares adorable photo

Vijay Deverakonda opens up on his viral 'I'm a feminist' line from Kushi trailer: 'Everybody had called me a mysogynist'

Pooja Bhatt has phone in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Here’s the truth behind viral pic

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar slammed for complaining 'bahut garmi hai' while wearing black pantsuit: 'Please change your designer'

Bhumi Pednekar refused to pose for the paparazzi in the hot outdoors while attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Netizens trolled the actress for her fashion sense and attitude.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bhumi Pednekar is awaiting the release of her next film, a social thriller Afwaah in which she shares screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, directed by Sudhir Mishra of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli, and Yeh Saali Zindagi fame, will release in theatres this Friday, May 5.

A day ahead of her film's release, Bhumi was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, May 4. The actress was dressed in a black pantsuit with a netted top and refused to pose for the paparazzi in the hot outdoors saying, "Bahut garmi hai (There is too much heat)". She then walked towards a shaded area and posed for the shutterbugs. 

The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his social media handles, is going viral with netizens trolling the actress for her attitude and fashion sense. One of them commented, "Then wear something light and comfy, please change your designer", while another added, "Why are you wearing black then woman". "Dressing sense very bad", read another comment.

Another Instagram user wrote, "Bas award aaya nahi ki chalu tantrums (Her tantrums have begun after receiving the award)", referring to the fact that Bhumi won the Best Actress - Critics award (tied with Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) for portraying a closeted lesbian in Badhaai Do at the recently held 68th Filmfare Awards on April 27.

Harshvardhan Kulkarni's social drama bagged five other Black Lady statuettes at the award ceremony, including Rajkummar Rao as Best Actor, Sheeba Chaddha as Best Supporting Actress, and Badhaai Do itself winning Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Film - Critics at the annual awards ceremony, where the 2022 release had received a total of 14 nominations.

READ | Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Senior citizen FD rates up to 9.1% offered by Small Finance Banks, check details

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

WHO flags 'contaminated' India-made cough syrup in Iraq

Neena Gupta poses in sexy black dress, video goes viral

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE