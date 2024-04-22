Twitter
Bhumi Pednekar roped in for UNDP's global initiative The Weather Kids to raise awarness about climate change

"Climate change is one of the most critical challenges facing humanity today, and it is imperative that we all come together to confront this crisis", said Bhumi Pednekar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bhumi Pednekar joins UNDP's The Weather Kids
Bhumi Pednekar and Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh have been roped in by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for The Weather Kids, a global campaign to raise awareness about climate change and drive the world towards taking meaningful climate action. 

The Weather Kids focuses on the impact of climate change on our lives and how it will worsen as the years go by. The global campaign takes us through the weather forecast for the year 2050, narrated by children. The campaign concludes with a call to action by the kids urging adults and world leaders to take urgent climate action before it’s too late.

Talking about the campaign, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress stated, "I’m deeply disturbed by climate change and the impact that it is having the world over. I have dedicated my life to work on this and help raise awareness. I’m partnering with UNDP for their global campaign The Weather Kids aimed at educating the people about this pressing issue."

She added, "Climate change is one of the most critical challenges facing humanity today, and it is imperative that we all come together to confront this crisis. My involvement in this campaign is to highlight UNDP's dedication to spread awareness about climate change and drive efforts to bring about real change."

"I have always been committed to using my platform to raise awareness about the urgency of climate action and to empower individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices. Together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable and resilient world for future generations", the actress concluded.

Bhumi Pednekar is also UNDP India's first National Advocate for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). In her capacity as a National Advocate, Bhumi aids UNDP India in amplifying awareness and galvanizing backing for the SDGs, an all-encompassing initiative urging global cooperation to eradicate poverty, safeguard the environment, and foster universal peace and prosperity by 2030.

