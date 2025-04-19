Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, The Royals also features Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Sumukhi Suresh, and Lisa Mishra. The web series will start streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from May 9.

After impressing the audiences with her sincere and honest performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Thank You For Coming, and Sonchiriya among others, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to make her web series debut with the upcoming OTT show The Royals, which is set to premiere on Netflix on May 9. The series logline reads, "When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition." While Bhumi Pednekar plays Sophia Shekhar, the CEO of Work Potato, the dashing prince Aviraaj Singh is played by Ishaan Khatter.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared why she said yes to The Royals after refusing many 'phenomenal' OTT shows. She said, "I have had the opportunity to read some phenomenal shows that have gone on and become huge successes. But I never connected with them the way I connected with Royals. That also has to do with the kind of work I was seeking at that point."

"Rom com is, hands down, my most favourite genre. I don't think we make enough of those. I grew up reading Mills & Boon. That's why I love Korean dramas, because there is so much romance there. I had dengue and I was in the hospital, and I started reading the script because it is my favourite genre, and I could not stop reading. Then, my last film with Netflix - Bhakshak - was a huge success. It was an immediate yes for me", she further added.

Apart from Bumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, The Royals also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. The show is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications.

