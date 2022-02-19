Bhumi Pednekar reveals actresses expected to take pay cuts due to Covid-19 pandemic, not male stars

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has been quite vocal about her thoughts regarding issues pertaining to the film industry, from time to time.

Recently, Bhumi spoke about the issue of pay parity and how female and male stars have been treated differently, with the former being asked to take pay-cuts since the outbreak of the pandemic and the consequent shutting down of cinemas, directly affected the business.

Elaborating on how female and male stars have been treated differently, Bhumi stated that while women were expected to take a pay cut, she's never heard any producer request the same from her male co-stars.

Stating that pay parity is a 'long fight', Bhumi said the imbalance 'really troubles' her.

"I feel like most people realised that the pandemic had hit them only when they had a female-led film that they were supporting. I have never heard of any producer going and telling a male co-star of mine, ‘Yaar, Covid ki wajah se aap pay cut le lo (please take a pay cut, keeping the Covid situation in mind)'," Bhumi told journalist Puja Talwar in a recent interview.

She added that it's something that is expected from hr women and she feels it's 'ridiculous'.

Bhumi's latest film 'Badhaai Do', directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, hit theatres last week. She essays the role of a lesbian, who marries Rajkummar Rao's character Shardul Thakur, a homosexual police inspector.

Bhumi has been receiving positive reviews for the film and her performance in it. Additionally, she's also being lauded for taking on the challenging role.