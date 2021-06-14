'Hope you've found your peace my curious sweet SSR': Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary

Bhumi Pednekar remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary with a heartwarming note. She shared the BTS stills of the late actor from their only movie outing 'Sonchiriya' which released in 2019. Bhumi wrote, "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before."

She further added, "I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti. #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar."

Ranveer Shorey who was also a part of 'Sonchiriya' posted a black and photo with SSR in the backdrop and captioned it as "“…अपना क़र्ज़ा तो उतार गयो…हमें यहीं छोड़ गयो बीहड़न में…” #sonchiriya #sushantsinghrajput."

When Sushant had passed away in 2020, Bhumi penned an emotional note where she wrote about the memories they shared. The actor stated, "Rest in Peace, my friend...Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR."

Earlier when 'Sonchiriya' clocked two years of its release, Bhumi had posted a series of BTS stills with the late actor and wrote an anecdote too.

She stated, "Want to end by saying... That we miss Sushant. I remember after the screening we both just couldn't stop crying...we were so overwhelmed and grateful to be a part of this film and what it gave us. A family and experiences for many lifetimes… This one was one of our toughest yet most rewarding. Your brilliance as Lakhna will be remembered for generations my friend #2yearsofsonchiriya."