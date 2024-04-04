Twitter
Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar recognised for work against climate change by World Economic Forum

Bhumi Pednekar has been recognised as a Young Global Leader (YGL) for her work against climate change by the World Economic Forum. Bhumi will be inducted into the prestigious YGL’s class of 2024.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 07:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: IMDb)
Actress and climate warrior Bhumi Pednekar is recognised as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum! She will be inducted into the prestigious YGL’s class of 2024 at Geneva later this year! Bhumi’s contribution towards raising awareness on sustainability and climate change along with her incredible work to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic has been hailed by one and all.

The Young Global Leaders community, initiated by the esteemed World Economic Forum, aims to recognize and honour outstanding individuals under the age of 40 for tackling some of the world’s most urgent challenges. The objective of the program is to empower these individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to shaping a more sustainable and inclusive future.

This recognition highlights Bhumi’s commitment to raising awareness and driving impactful change in the fight against climate change. As a passionate advocate for environmental conservation and sustainable living, Bhumi has utilized her platform to champion various causes, such as waste segregation, rainwater harvesting, recycling, upcycling, conscious fashion choices, and many more.

In response to being selected as a Young Global Leader, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her joy by saying, “I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader. Through my work, I have strived to ignite conversations, inspire action, and foster tangible change in the realm of sustainability and climate change.” 

She says, “I aspire to cultivate a diverse portfolio as both an actor and entrepreneur, and I look forward to realising these ambitions through the World Economic Forum's YGL program. This validation also reaffirms my belief in the power of collective action. I am committed to continuing my efforts and I look forward to collaborating with fellow Young Global Leaders to drive positive change.”

As a climate warrior, Bhumi has worked with climate change activists across the nation, lending her voice to their outstanding work. Through her advocacy and support, numerous initiatives focusing on environmental preservation and climate action have been initiated across India and beyond.

