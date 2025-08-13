Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions

Viral Video: Lawyer seen beating dog lover outside Supreme Court after its order on stray dogs

BIG victory for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra wins Rs 5260000000 arbitration award against...

'At Least One Bangla Movie A day In PRIME TIME...': Mamata Banerjee's govt makes BIG announcement about cinemas and multiplexes in Bengal

RCB star goes 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 to clobber Rashid Khan for 26 runs in an over, Afghan star registers worst figures in The Hundred

KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...

'DMRC should punish...': Delhi Metro video shows man letting son urinate on tracks, WATCH

Not Rock On, Farhan Akhtar was supposed to make acting debut with THIS Aamir Khan blockbuster, he rejected, role went to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear threats: 'If they are asking for more then..' | Exclusive

'Pakistan is a rogue nation': Salakaar director Faruk Kabir slams Pak Army Chief

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik Roshan, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in..., sends special message to his 'first teacher'

War 2 vs Coolie: Hrithik, who made debut opposite Rajinikanth in.., sends...

Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions

Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs

World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'

Bhumi Pednekar launches a premium water brand: The actress revealed that a 500 ml pack of her water brand costs Rs 150 and a 750 ml pack costs Rs 200, so as to make it "accessible to people."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 04:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'

TRENDING NOW

Acclaimed actor and sustainability advocate Bhumi Pednekar, along with her sister, lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Samiksha Pednekar, recently launched a premium water brand, Backbay, describing it as a next-generation beverage brand that reimagines hydration for the modern Indian lifestyle. The twin sisters have been reportedly working on Backbay for the past two years, with the brand being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. The sisters went on to describe it as "natural mineral water" that is "completely untouched by human hands".

Bhumi Pednekar launches a premium water brand for Rs 200

Backbay's debut offering is natural mineral water, bottled at source in the Himalayan foothills. Rich in naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes, it's housed in sleek, planet-conscious cartons, designed as a bold, sustainable alternative to traditional PET packaging. 

Bhumi Pednekar, in an interview with Business Today, revealed that a 500 ml pack of her water brand costs Rs 150 and a 750 ml pack costs Rs 200 so as to make it "accessible to people."

Internet reacts to Bhumi Pednekar launching a premium water brand for Rs 200

Both Bhumi Pednekar's statement and brand have received mixed reactions from social media users. One user wrote on Reddit, "Bhumi Pednekar thinks ₹200 water is ‘accessible’… bless her Bollywood bubble," while another said, "I was just thinking tap water isn’t doing it for me anymore. Thank you, Bhumi." A third user wrote, "Being delulu is not the solulu." 

Explaining her pricing point to Business Today, Bhumi Pednekar shared, "We have 2 SKUs, which are 500 ml and 750 ml, and as far as pricing is concerned, we have priced it at right in the middle of the very expensive plastic variant and the least expensive glass variant. The plastic is up to ₹90, and the glass goes up to ₹600. My 500 ml is at ₹150 and my 750ml is at ₹200. It is premium water, but we wanted to keep the pricing such that we wanted it to be accessible to people."

She added, "Today, Indian customers are ready to pay that money for energy drinks, so here we are giving you a product that is something as essential and basic as water, and it is good water, water that will give you the kind of hydration it is supposed to give."

READ | Amid strained India-US relations, Hindu temple gets desecrated in...; Indian consulate reacts

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad
Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noid
War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani
War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes
US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys National Guard to...
US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys Natio
Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive
Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success | Exclusive
Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office in illegal betting apps case: Watch
Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE