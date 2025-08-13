Bhumi Pednekar launches 'completely untouched by human hands' water brand for Rs 200, netizens say 'bless her Bollywood bubble'

Bhumi Pednekar launches a premium water brand: The actress revealed that a 500 ml pack of her water brand costs Rs 150 and a 750 ml pack costs Rs 200, so as to make it "accessible to people."

Acclaimed actor and sustainability advocate Bhumi Pednekar, along with her sister, lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Samiksha Pednekar, recently launched a premium water brand, Backbay, describing it as a next-generation beverage brand that reimagines hydration for the modern Indian lifestyle. The twin sisters have been reportedly working on Backbay for the past two years, with the brand being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. The sisters went on to describe it as "natural mineral water" that is "completely untouched by human hands".

Backbay's debut offering is natural mineral water, bottled at source in the Himalayan foothills. Rich in naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes, it's housed in sleek, planet-conscious cartons, designed as a bold, sustainable alternative to traditional PET packaging.

Bhumi Pednekar, in an interview with Business Today, revealed that a 500 ml pack of her water brand costs Rs 150 and a 750 ml pack costs Rs 200 so as to make it "accessible to people."

Both Bhumi Pednekar's statement and brand have received mixed reactions from social media users. One user wrote on Reddit, "Bhumi Pednekar thinks ₹200 water is ‘accessible’… bless her Bollywood bubble," while another said, "I was just thinking tap water isn’t doing it for me anymore. Thank you, Bhumi." A third user wrote, "Being delulu is not the solulu."

Explaining her pricing point to Business Today, Bhumi Pednekar shared, "We have 2 SKUs, which are 500 ml and 750 ml, and as far as pricing is concerned, we have priced it at right in the middle of the very expensive plastic variant and the least expensive glass variant. The plastic is up to ₹90, and the glass goes up to ₹600. My 500 ml is at ₹150 and my 750ml is at ₹200. It is premium water, but we wanted to keep the pricing such that we wanted it to be accessible to people."

She added, "Today, Indian customers are ready to pay that money for energy drinks, so here we are giving you a product that is something as essential and basic as water, and it is good water, water that will give you the kind of hydration it is supposed to give."

