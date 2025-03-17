Bhumi proudly shared her certificate, marking this significant achievement in her personal growth.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared an exciting update on her educational journey, revealing that she completed a course on Leadership, Global Policy, and Life at Harvard Kennedy School.

Reflecting on the experience, she expressed how challenging yet rewarding it was to go back to school. With a touch of humor, Bhumi admitted that while she learned a lot from the best at the World Economic Forum, math remains her weak spot. The actress proudly shared her certificate, marking this significant achievement in her personal growth.

Sharing her photos and videos on Instagram, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress wrote, “Leadership, Global Policy and Life @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader Learnt from the best with the best @worldeconomicforum. 1. Got a certificate acknowledging our completion of the course. Going back to school was fun and so so challenging. Math is still not my thing :) 2.Picture of me with the certificate. 3. Had to click a selfie after the most inspiring session with a fellow YGL @jacindaardern , such an inspiration 4."

She added, "Our class of HKS 2025 always hyping and cheering for each other 5. Harvard Ji and I. Touch his shoes for luck :).”

Bhumi continued, “ 6.Harvard is haunted, it’s actually magical. Built in 1636, kuch toh hoga hi. 7..Me in front of the library that’s haunted but also is probably the oldest and largest library ever built. It’s incredible. 8. College kids did some really silly things even in the 1900’s 9. Had the most incredible class on climate action with @therebeccahenderson 10. Also heard David Rubinstein and Larry Summers speak over lunch. They spoke about the challenges they faced and how they emerged victorious of them. 11. One of my most favourite lectures."

"Professor Hausmann is 12. Every year, students before their finals do this ritual to blow steam. It’s tradition now. 13. One of the many videos and photos taken my the cohort. 14. Our official class photo,” sh conculded.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar's latest project was the 2024 Netflix film “Bhakshak,” a gripping crime drama inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)