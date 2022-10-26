Search icon
Bhumi Pednekar gets brutally trolled for her dressing sense, netizens compare her to Urfi Javed

Netizens criticized Bhumi Pednekar for wearing the dress and have even drawn comparisons between her and Urfi Javed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar has caught the attention of trolls, who frequently criticize Bollywood celebrities for their appearance or manner of clothing. The actress was recently sighted at a Diwali party, and while she undoubtedly looked exquisite in her white dress, many people have criticized her for wearing it and have even drawn comparisons between her and Urfi Javed. 

Netizens reacted when they saw her wearing a white outfit, saying she never looks good or that her choice makes her look vulgar. Few others also categorically stated that Urfi was the inspiration for the clothing

Here’s what she wore: 

For the unversed, Bhumi Pednekar, known for her critically and commercially acclaimed performances, set Instagram on fire on Sunday, July 3, when she dropped her sensuous and sizzling photos in a red bralette leaving her fans and followers completely spellbound. Her carousel post consisting of four pictures instantly went viral on the internet. 

Captioning the photos, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare wrote, "Birthday Month" and added the hashtags "#sunday #cancer #hello #instagram #instagood #trending #goodnight" to her photos. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Aanand L. Rai's relationship drama Raksha Bandhan. Akshay's character wants to get his four sisters married before he can set out to tie the knot with Bhumi's character in the film which clashed with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. 

Also read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar's WHOPPING fees for family drama will shock you, here's what other actors charged

Bhumi also has Shashank Khaitan's romantic drama Govinda Naam Mera in her kitty, where she shares screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed with Rajkummar Rao slated to release on November 18 clashing with Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2. 

