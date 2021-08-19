Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her toned figure in sexy brown bikini, Kiara Advani comments 'ufff' - see photo

Actress Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana where played an overweight woman who takes a stand for herself as she tries to win her husband’s love. Over time Bumi lost that extra weight and transformed into a sexy diva.

On Thursday (August 18), took to Instagram and shared a smoking hot photo of hers in a bikini. In the sun-kissed selfie, Bhumi could be seen flaunting her abs in a brown bikini and also donned a red sombrero hat. She also had a pink tint on her lips.

She captioned the post as, "Enroute paradise ...#instatravel #instafam #love #goodmorning.” Bhumi also dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

Bhumi’s friends from the film fraternity reacted to the photo and showered praises in the comments section. Kiara Advani commented, “Ufff,” while Tisca Chopra wrote, "Mocha chocolato.” Actress Patralekha also commented, "Omgggg!Girl you are killing it," while Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Hottiee."

Fans also showered love and compliments on Bhumi’s post. “Sexyyyy,” wrote one user while another commented, “So hot.” A third user wrote, “Slaying queenie,” while a faith one commented, “Wow just wow.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in ‘Durgamati’ and ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’ alongside Konkana Sen Sharma. She also starred opposite Vicky Kaushal in ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’. Bhumi will be next seen in ‘Badhaai Do’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Akshay Kumar.