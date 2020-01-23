Bhumi Pednekar commences Akshay Kumar's project 'Durgavati'

One of the actresses to have interesting projects in her kitty is Bhumi Pednekar. The actress was announced for 'Durgavati', being presented by Akshay Kumar, in November. The actress has now commenced shooting for the movie on schedule (the team had announced that the movie would go on floors in mid-January). A photo from her mahurat shot has now gone viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar tweeted the image of Bhumi Pednekar, sharing, "#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well." Bhumi also shared the image writing, "With her blessings we start #Durgavati Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong :)"

Durgavati is directed by G Ashoke. It is reportedly the Hindi version of his movie Bhagamathie, which originally starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The 2018 horror movie revolved around a woman trapped in a haunted house amidst her interrogation in a corruption case.

The Bhumi Pednekar starring film will be shot at real locations in Madhya Pradesh. She would play the role of an IAS officer in the movie. Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actress Mahie Gill has also been roped in for the role of a cop in the film produced by Viacom 18.