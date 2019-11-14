'Bhuj: The Pride of India': Parineeti Chopra backs out of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha's film

Parineeti Chopra has been shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic in Mumbai and simultaneously has been continuing with the practice session as well. The actor completed The Girl on the Train shoot in London and soon after that Parineeti started with the prep for Saina. The actor had also signed Bhuj: The Pride of India which also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Pranitha Subhash and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.

Now, as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Parineeti has backed out of the project citing date issues. The source revealed to the tabloid, "Parineeti really wanted to be a part of the film but she is busy with two other projects, including the Saina Nehwal biopic which requires constant badminton training all through the shoot so she is up on her game, she couldn’t allot her dates for Bhuj: The Pride of India."

In Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on a true story, Ajay will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Sanjay will be seen as Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, who helped the army to win the war. Whereas Sonakshi will play the role of a social worker named Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. On the other hand, Parineeti was all set to play the role of an Indian spy named Heena Rehman.

The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is produced by Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Abhishek Dudhaiya.